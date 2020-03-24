हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
‘Friends that nap together, stay forever’ and this pic of Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma and Amrita is proof

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and their friend Mallika Bhat are enjoying their afternoon nap at the same time at their respective homes and a collage featuring the five of them is giving some major friendship goals.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita may be at their homes under isolation but they never fail to catch up and spend time with each other. Even when there’s a lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the Kapoor and the Arora sisters are doing things together. So what if they cannot meet, technology is there to help them out. Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and their friend Mallika Bhat are enjoying their afternoon nap at the same time at their respective homes and a collage featuring the five of them is giving some major friendship goals.

“Friends that nap together, stay forever,” is how they chose to describe the collage, which has been shared on their respective timelines with the same caption.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Ever since Kareena has made her Instagram debut, she has been sharing with us some interesting set of photos that we otherwise wouldn’t have got access to. Be it from her travel diaries with Saif Ali Khan or times spent with Taimur, each of the post she shares are worth a thousand words.

Here are a few.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena, last seen in a brief role in Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’, has ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan in the pipeline. She has also signed up for Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’.

