‘Friends that nap together, stay forever’ and this pic of Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma and Amrita is proof

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita may be at their homes under isolation but they never fail to catch up and spend time with each other. Even when there’s a lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the Kapoor and the Arora sisters are doing things together. So what if they cannot meet, technology is there to help them out. Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and their friend Mallika Bhat are enjoying their afternoon nap at the same time at their respective homes and a collage featuring the five of them is giving some major friendship goals.

“Friends that nap together, stay forever,” is how they chose to describe the collage, which has been shared on their respective timelines with the same caption.

Take a look:

Ever since Kareena has made her Instagram debut, she has been sharing with us some interesting set of photos that we otherwise wouldn’t have got access to. Be it from her travel diaries with Saif Ali Khan or times spent with Taimur, each of the post she shares are worth a thousand words.

Here are a few.

Kareena, last seen in a brief role in Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’, has ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan in the pipeline. She has also signed up for Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’.