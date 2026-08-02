Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher marked Friendship Day by sharing an emotional message celebrating the enduring value of true companionship, describing friendship as life's greatest wealth and comparing it to the pause button of a tape recorder that allows conversations to resume effortlessly, no matter how much time has passed.
Sharing a self-made video on his Instagram account, Kher reflected on the meaning of genuine friendship. "A friend is not just a relationship. A friend is a feeling- one that comes to mind without being called, and embraces you without any reason."
The actor emphasized that friendship is not defined by constant presence but by unwavering support during life's most difficult moments. "A friend is not someone who is with you every single day. A true friend is the one you remember in every difficult moment," he said.
In his message, Kher spoke about the timeless nature of meaningful relationships. "Times change. Cities change. Faces change. But true friendship never changes its address."
He also highlighted the different ways friendships enrich life.
"Some friends live in our laughter. Some live in our silence. Some walk beside us. And some, even from afar, are always with us. If life is a long journey, then a friend is not its most beautiful destination- a friend is its most beautiful companion."
Concluding his video, the veteran actor wished people around the world a Happy Friendship Day and expressed gratitude to his friends.
"On this Friendship Day, I have just one prayer: May every person be blessed with at least one friend who makes them feel, 'No matter what the world is like, I am not alone.' Happy Friendship Day to friends all around the world! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your friendship. My deepest respect, my greetings, and my love to all of you. I wish everyone in the world has a few friends who make them feel, 'I am the richest person in the world.' Jai Ho!"
In the caption accompanying the post, Kher reiterated that friendship is a person's greatest asset.
"Today is Friendship Day. I've always believed that a person's true wealth isn't their bank balance- it's their friends," he wrote.
"Friendship is like the pause button on a tape recorder. Whether you meet after months or even years, you simply press the button, and the conversation picks up exactly where it left off. No keeping score, no complaints, no formalities," he added.
The actor added that friends offer much more than joyful moments.
"Friends don't just make you laugh- they make you stronger. They bring you comfort and give you the reassuring feeling that no matter what life throws at you, there are people you can call without a second thought," he said.
"Perhaps that feeling is what friendship truly means. And honestly, friends don't just make life happier- they also bring peace to the heart. They give us courage, inspire trust, and provide a unique sense of security," he added.
On the professional front, Anupam Kher recently announced the completion of shooting for his upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
Reflecting on their long association, Kher described the film as "another beautiful chapter" in their journey together and praised Barjatya for consistently celebrating Indian family values through his cinema.
Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles and is slated for a post-Diwali theatrical release.
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