"On this Friendship Day, I have just one prayer: May every person be blessed with at least one friend who makes them feel, 'No matter what the world is like, I am not alone.' Happy Friendship Day to friends all around the world! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your friendship. My deepest respect, my greetings, and my love to all of you. I wish everyone in the world has a few friends who make them feel, 'I am the richest person in the world.' Jai Ho!"