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Friendship Day 2026: Anupam Kher says true friends are life's greatest wealth in heartfelt message

Marking Friendship Day, Anupam Kher shared an emotional video and note describing true friendship as life's greatest treasure, praising its timeless, unwavering support while wishing everyone the gift of genuine companions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Friendship Day 2026: Anupam Kher says true friends are life's greatest wealth in heartfelt message
Image Credit: @anupampkher/instagram

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