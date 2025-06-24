New Delhi: Peak fitness levels, high metabolism, muscle tone and the right body weight are key indicators of a healthy individual. However, health goals cannot be achieved without willpower, a disciplined regimen and a balanced diet, says actor, producer and entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani. Along with wife Rakul Preet Singh, he was recently conferred with the title of ‘Fit India Couple’ during the ‘Fit India Cult Yogathon’ held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on World Yoga Day (June 21).

Jackky Bhagnani's Fat To Fit Journey

“It is hard for people to believe that I once weighed over 150 kg and then managed to lose 75 kg. This journey would not have been possible without motivation, determination and the desire to go beyond my limitations. I also learnt that to lose weight, you don't always need expensive gym equipment. Eating clean, adequate hydration, sufficient sleep, cardio exercises and Yoga can help you to achieve mind and body equilibrium,” says Jackky.

The actor also extended his support to Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government in its efforts to prioritise fitness as a key component of India’s health agenda. “India is the birthplace of Yoga. For centuries, Yoga has been teaching us a gentler, more holistic approach to wellness and health and I would love to support any efforts to expand its reach among India's youth,” he adds.

Meet the Fit India Couple

On being selected along with Rakul as India's fittest couple by the Sports Ministry on World Yoga Day, Jackky says, “Rakul and I bonded over Yoga when we were first getting to know each other and we continue to practice it. It is a very meaningful part of our life and I encourage everyone to explore its many benefits for mental, physical and spiritual wellness," he concludes.