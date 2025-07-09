From Alia Bhatt To Anushka Sharma: 5 Celebrity Moms Who Have Mastered The Art Of Glamour And Wellness With Fitness Goals

New Delhi: In the glamorous world of showbiz, where appearances count as much as talent, embracing motherhood often brings unique challenges. Yet, these B-town divas have mastered the art of seamlessly balancing their professional commitments with dedicated wellness routines, proving that motherhood and fitness goals can beautifully coexist.

Meet 5 inspiring women of Tinseltown who continue to dazzle on screen and beyond, all while prioritizing their physical and mental well-being. Their dedication to health and fitness is not only transforming their own lives but also inspiring other moms to invest in themselves and their well-being.

Alia Bhatt

Alia continued practicing yoga throughout her pregnancy, including advanced poses that demonstrated her flexibility and strength. Her yoga journey, particularly with prenatal exercises, inspired many expecting mothers to keep fit in a healthy and mindful way. The actress, who welcomed daughter Raha in 2022, is known for her dedication to fitness routines that include yoga, Pilates, and weight training. In fact, she has maintained her commitment to wellness while balancing her thriving career and business ventures post motherhood as well.

Genelia D'Souza

Mother to sons Riaan and Rahyl, Genelia D'Souza has embraced entrepreneurship alongside motherhood. She founded Imagine Meats, focusing on healthy nutrition, which reflects her commitment to wellness. The actress has been open about her journey as a mother while maintaining her connection to the entertainment industry through her production company Mumbai Film Company.

Isha Koppikar

Isha, known for her fitness-focused lifestyle, amped up her fitness routine even more, when she gave birth to daughter Rianna. As a mother, she has continued to prioritize health and wellness while managing her professional commitments. From being a regular at her gym and dedicated weight training sessions to practicing Yoga, Pilates and martial arts, Isha is an exercise junkie. In fact, what also contributes to her discipline and commitment to fitness is that she is trained in Taekwondo and has a black belt.

Aishwarya Rai

Former Miss World and mother to daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gracefully balanced her career with motherhood. Known for her timeless beauty and elegance, she has maintained her glamorous image while being actively involved in her daughter's upbringing. Her approach to wellness includes maintaining a balanced lifestyle that allows her to fulfill her professional obligations while prioritizing family time.

Anushka Sharma

Known for her disciplined lifestyle and fitness regimen, Anushka Sharma has consistently prioritized wellness throughout her journey as a mother to daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The actress has been vocal about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and has been spotted practicing yoga and staying active. Her approach to motherhood includes maintaining her professional commitments while ensuring she stays physically and mentally fit.

By sharing their fitness routines, wellness practices and honest experiences about motherhood, these celebrity moms prove that being a mother doesn't mean sacrificing personal goals. Instead, they show how motherhood can be a source of strength and motivation to live a more balanced, fulfilling life that inspire others.