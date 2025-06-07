From Baazigar To Dhadkan: Celebrating Shilpa Shetty’s Top 7 Iconic Performances On Her Birthday

Actress Shilpa Shetty, one of Bollywood’s most glamorous and enduring stars, celebrates her birthday today. Known for her poise, fitness advocacy, and selective yet powerful film choices, Shetty has given the industry several memorable performances. From her dramatic debut in the 1993 blockbuster Baazigar to the emotionally charged Phir Milenge, Shilpa’s career is a testament to her versatility and staying power.

She made a striking entry into Bollywood with Abbas-Mustan’s Baazigar, playing Seema Chopra opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s commercial success and her impactful performance put her instantly on the map. She followed it up with Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), where she played a dual role and danced her way into pop culture history with the evergreen song Chura Ke Dil Mera.

One of her most celebrated performances came in Dhadkan (2000), a romantic drama where she portrayed Anjali, caught in a love triangle between Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The film, rich with emotional depth and memorable music, remains one of her defining roles and was even re-released in theatres recently due to popular demand.

In Rishtey (2002), Shetty shed glamour for grit, playing a bold, spirited fisherwoman named Vaijanti. Her spirited and layered portrayal garnered critical praise. She showed another dimension in Life in a… Metro (2007), capturing the quiet despair of a housewife seeking emotional fulfilment in a complex urban setting.

Shetty’s most critically acclaimed role came in Phir Milenge (2004), where she played an HIV-positive woman battling stigma and legal injustice. The film was lauded for its sensitivity and social relevance, earning her wide praise.

In Dus (2005), she switched gears with an action-packed role as Aditi, an anti-terrorism officer, balancing intensity with emotional nuance.

Beyond these iconic roles, Shilpa Shetty has continued to contribute meaningfully to cinema with films like Apne, Garv: Pride and Honour, and Darna Mana Hai. As fans celebrate her birthday today, her filmography stands as a testament to her range, resilience, and star power.