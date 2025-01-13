Pooja Hegde has become a dance sensation across Bollywood and the South film industry, captivating audiences with her electrifying moves in numerous chartbusters. As she prepares for the release of her much-awaited film Deva on January 31, here’s a look at five of her most iconic dance tracks that have made waves.

Arabic Kuthu:

From Beast, Pooja delivered a stunning performance alongside Thalapathy Vijay, with her infectious moves becoming a fan favorite.

Bhasad Macha:

Pooja's dynamic dance moves in this upbeat number from Deva with Shahid Kapoor have taken the music charts by storm.

Yentamma:

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja stole the spotlight with her charming and energetic dance moves, making this song a party anthem.

Butta Bomma:

Pooja's collaboration with Allu Arjun in this viral hit showcased her undeniable dance talent, making it a fan favorite.

Ramuloo Ramulaa:

In this high-energy track from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pooja’s fluid dance steps kept fans on their toes, further solidifying her dance credentials.

As Bhasad Macha continues to rule the charts, Pooja Hegde's performance in Deva is set to cement her place as a powerhouse performer in the industry.