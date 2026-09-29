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From Cannes to Milan: How Indian actresses are taking over the global front row

From Cannes to Milan Fashion Week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Alia Bhatt, and more are giving Indian talent a global platform. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
From Cannes to Milan: How Indian actresses are taking over the global front row
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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