From Cannes to Milan: How Indian actresses are taking over the global front row

There was a time when spotting an Indian actress at a European fashion show or on the Cannes red carpet felt like a big moment. Now it barely raises an eyebrow, and that says a lot about how far things have come. Many Indian stars have made their strong presence felt internationally, and how! From Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra to Aditi Rao Hydari - the leading ladies have made a solid impact.
It began with her Miss World crown in 1994; Indian beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took over the global map and how! Her long-lasting impact came through Cannes year-after -year, first as a film star, then as a jury member, and eventually as a fixture of the Riviera. Her long association with L'Oréal Paris made her one of the first Indian faces to represent a global beauty giant. She also took on Hollywood projects like Bride & Prejudice and The Pink Panther. For a generation of Indian girls, she was proof that you could belong in both worlds without giving up either. Recently, she dazzled at the Paris Fashion Week 2026, walking the runway in a corseted black velvet fishtail gown with a crystal-embellished cape and a jewel-encrusted tiara.
Priyanka was among the first to take the big risk of starting over in Hollywood, and she never looked back. Baywatch and Citadel put her on international screens, and her work with Bulgari and Rolex made her a familiar face well beyond the film world. Today, when people talk about Indian stars who made it globally, hers is usually the first name that comes up.
Alia has taken her own route to the international stage. She shared the screen with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, and then became Gucci's first Indian global brand ambassador. For a lot of fans back home, that felt like a win for all of us.
Aditi's journey has been a slow and steady one. Since her Cannes debut, she has kept building her international presence, and her partnership with L'Oréal puts her among the Indian faces representing beauty on a global platform.
Her latest moment came in Milan, where she sat in the front row at Tod's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation, Italian Attitude, next to some of the biggest names in the business. It felt less like a guest showing up and more like someone who belonged there.
Kriti took her place at London Fashion Week, joining an international front row at Burberry's Fall/Winter 2026/27 show. Kiara, meanwhile, has already walked two of the most watched carpets there are, the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala.
Each of them got here differently, through films, brand deals or a well-placed seat at fashion week. But the result is the same: Indian talent is now part of the global conversation, and it is not going anywhere.
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