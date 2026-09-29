From Cannes to Milan: How Indian actresses are taking over the global front row

It began with her Miss World crown in 1994; Indian beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took over the global map and how! Her long-lasting impact came through Cannes year-after -year, first as a film star, then as a jury member, and eventually as a fixture of the Riviera. Her long association with L'Oréal Paris made her one of the first Indian faces to represent a global beauty giant. She also took on Hollywood projects like Bride & Prejudice and The Pink Panther. For a generation of Indian girls, she was proof that you could belong in both worlds without giving up either. Recently, she dazzled at the Paris Fashion Week 2026, walking the runway in a corseted black velvet fishtail gown with a crystal-embellished cape and a jewel-encrusted tiara.