Srinidhi Shetty Profile: In the world of cinema, dreamers from all walks of life chase the magic of the silver screen. Srinidhi Shetty is a shining example - transitioning from the tech world to winning beauty pageants and making a grand debut in films. Best known for her role in KGF, her journey reflects a perfect blend of inspiration, dedication, and proof that with passion, you can achieve everything you ever dream of.

Srinidhi Shetty Ditched Tech World

Yes, you read that right! KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty holds an impressive education and professional qualification. She is an engineer by degree, with a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Jain University, Bangalore. Before entering films, she briefly worked in the corporate world as a software engineer at Accenture.

Srinidhi Shetty- Beauty Pageant Winner

Srinidhi Shetty has carved a niche for herself in the modeling world as well. The Indian actress and model, predominantly active in the Kannada film industry, has won numerous pageant titles. Shetty has earned accolades like Miss Supranational 2016, Miss Karnataka, Miss Beautiful Smile, and was crowned first runner-up and Miss Congeniality at Miss Queen of India. She was also among the top two finalists in the Clean and Clear Fresh Face contest in 2012 and later clinched the Miss Karnataka title again in 2015.

Srinidhi Shetty's Family And Schooling

Srinidhi Shetty was born into a Mangalorean family of native Tulu speakers from the Bunt community to Proud Parents Ramesh Shetty and Kushala Shetty. She completed her schooling at Sri Narayana Guru English Medium School and pursued her pre-university education at St. Aloysius Pre-University College. Later, she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Jain University, Bangalore. Although she initially aspired to become a doctor, destiny had other plans for her.

Srinidhi Shetty- Grand Debut

Srinidhi Shetty made a grand debut with the critically acclaimed KGF alongside Yash. Her portrayal of Reena Desai earned her widespread praise. Shetty entered the industry with the blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018), playing the role of Reena. She later reprised her role in K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022), winning the SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Kannada for the sequel.

In 2022, Srinidhi also made her Tamil film debut with Cobra, starring opposite Vikram. She played the role of Bhavana Menon, a criminology professor.

Srinidhi Shetty Upcoming Projects

On work front, Shetty has an exciting line-up in her kitty, Includes much-anticipated Hit 3 alongside, Nani. Srinidhi plays a pivotal role as Nani’s wife in the film. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu the film follows the story of Arjun Sarkaar, an SP who investigate a chilling string of serial murders. With intense action and gripping thriller apart from this She will soon be seen in Telusu Kada opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi is also star in Kichcha 47 alongside Kichcha Sudeep.