From Debut Alongside Shah Rukh Khan To Musical Star: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Returns With Drama Queen - The Musical Play

New Delhi: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi returns to the spotlight with Drama Queen - The Musical Play, a powerful Audible Original that marks the platform’s first-ever Indian musical audiobook. Adapted from her bestselling memoir and acclaimed solo stage show, the production is now available globally, offering listeners an emotional, unfiltered journey through the highs and heartbreaks of her extraordinary life.

Drama Queen charts Suchitra’s rollercoaster journey through fame, heartbreak, motherhood, and rediscovery. Now transformed into a richly produced audio drama, it brings the powerful narrative to a wider audience, no longer limited to theatre halls, but now streaming globally on Audible.

The production features a stellar voice cast including Sujata Kumar as Amma, Suchitra Pillai as the therapist, and Arif Zakaria as Pankaj. Celebrity cameos include portrayals of Karan Johar, Ram Gopal Varma, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Ken Ghosh.

For Krishnamoorthi, this project is both personal and poignant. “Over the course of Drama Queen performances, I lost many members of my family—my sister Sujata Kumar who voices Amma in the show, my parents, and my two beloved dogs, Cupcake and Muffin—all of whom were central to the play. After Amma passed away at the end of 2023, I just couldn’t go on. I had wound up the show. Bid it goodbye. This offer from Audible was truly a godsend. It brought my family, my voice, and my memories back to life,” she shared. “Drama Queen can now be heard by anyone, anywhere. From Virar to Vancouver, it’s out in the world at last—and that fills my heart with joy.”

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager - India, Audible, added, “At Audible, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling to bring powerful stories to life and champion diverse voices. With Drama Queen by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, we’re proud to introduce our first Indian musical play. It brings together all the elements of a compelling musical memoir - it’s emotional yet humorous and bold yet relatable. We’re excited for our listeners to experience this new format and truly believe it will make them look at the modern Indian woman in a new light.”

From her film debut with Shah Rukh Khan to music stardom and a high-profile life, Krishnamoorthi’s journey comes full circle in this intimate audio performance, a theatre of truth, where spectacle gives way to soul.

Drama Queen - The Musical Play is now available to Audible members worldwide.