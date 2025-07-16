From Debut Film To Baby Girl Squad: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Mark SOTY Full-Circle Moment

2012 marked the entrance of newcomers Alia, Varun, and Sidharth, thanks to Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The rom-com introduced Bollywood to these three talented actors. With each critically acclaimed performance, they also balanced their personal lives with their respective partners. But do you know what’s common between all of them? It's a coincidence the SOTY trio has been blessed with baby girls, making for a beautifully nostalgic, full-circle moment and a wonderful connection as they become parents to their daughters.

Let's take a look at SOTY trio's beautiful journey from Reel to Real-Life:

Sidharth Malhotra - B-town's NEW Dad

SOTY’s Abhimanyu Singh (played by Sidharth Malhotra) is now a proud dad to a baby girl! In a heartfelt post, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially announced the good news to their fans and industry friends. Draped in pink, the post reads, 'Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.' The star couple welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra's Movies And Love Life

Sidharth Malhotra, who made a mark with roles in Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, the critically acclaimed Shershaah, and Mission Majnu, has an interesting filmography and a love life that is nothing less than a rom-com. For the unversed, Sid and Kiara didn’t meet for the first time on the sets of Shershaah, but rather at the wrap-up party of her Netflix project Lust Stories. Later, after Shershaah, the duo were often spotted together from their South Africa trip to Kiara's heartfelt birthday post for her then co-star, Sidharth, which fueled the rumours of their dating. Setting the record straight, the couple tied the knot in February 2023 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

SOTY Star To Raha's Mom

Who don't know Alia Bhatt's most talk about role 'Shanaya', thanks to Karan Johar's Student of the year with this role Alia made her stylish debut and give Bollyood some critically acclaimed film. After her breakout roles her film choice truly defined her global stardom. with films like Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings she not only ruled hearts but also made her mark in Indian cinema.

Alia Bhatt's Dreamy Wedding And Raha's Popularity

Coming to Alia's personal life, the SOTY star is happily married to her childhood crush, Ranbir Kapoor, in an intimate ceremony in 2022. The two fell in love during the shoot of Brahmastra and welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. Talking about Raha, She is one of the most talked-about celebrity kids, her images and videos often set social media abuzz with her cute and interactive style. Aiming to shield Raha from public scrutiny, Alia Bhatt earlier made a bold move by deleting all photos showing Raha’s face from her Instagram.

Varun Dhawan And SOTY's Full-Circle Moment

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, known for films like Badlapur and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is loved for his jolly nature and versatility. Coming to his personal life, his love story with fashion designer Natasha Dalal is nothing short of a dreamy one. He married his childhood friend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, in January 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024, marking a full-circle moment for the original SOTY trio as they all embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughters.

On the work front, Sidharth will next appear in 'Param Sundari', Alia is gearing up for YRF’s Spy Universe film 'Alpha', and Varun will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Border 2.