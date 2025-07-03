From Deepika Padukone To Miley Cyrus: Meet Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2026 Honorees

Los Angeles: Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shaquille O'Neal are all set to be honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026.



The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a slate of 35 famed individuals who will receive their own stars on Wednesday, including Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Gordan Ramsey, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci and Angelique Kidjo, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The selection of the honorees across five varying categories includes motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording and sports entertainment. Notably, O'Neal was the only member inducted into the class of 2026 from the latter division.



"We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wrote on Instagram, as per the outlet.



After the announcement, Cyrus took to social media to share her excitement for the news, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him," she wrote. "To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you."

Check out the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 list:

Motion Pictures



Emily Blunt



Timothee Chalamet



Chris Columbus



Marion Cotillard



Keith David

Rami Malek



Rachel McAdams



Demi Moore



Franco Nero



Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald



Stanley Tucci



Carlo Ramboldi



Tony Scott



Television



Greg Daniels



Sarah Michelle Gellar



Lucero



Chef Gordon Ramsay



Melody Thomas Scott



Robin Roberts



George Stephanopoulos



Bradley Whitford



Noah Wyle



Live Theatre/Live Performance



Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias



Lea Salonga



Recording



Air Supply



Bone Thugs 'N Harmony



Paulinho Da Costa



The Clark Sisters



Miley Cyrus



Josh Groban



Grupo Intocable



Angelique Kidjo



Lyle Lovett



Sports Entertainment



Shaquille O'Neal



