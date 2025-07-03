Advertisement
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

From Deepika Padukone To Miley Cyrus: Meet Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2026 Honorees

Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shaquille O'Neal are all set to be honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026.

|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 04:48 PM IST|Source: ANI
 Los Angeles: Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shaquille O'Neal are all set to be honoured with the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame 2026.
 
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced a slate of 35 famed individuals who will receive their own stars on Wednesday, including Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Gordan Ramsey, Rami Malek, Stanley Tucci and Angelique Kidjo, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
 
The selection of the honorees across five varying categories includes motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording and sports entertainment. Notably, O'Neal was the only member inducted into the class of 2026 from the latter division.
 
"We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wrote on Instagram, as per the outlet.
 
After the announcement, Cyrus took to social media to share her excitement for the news, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
 
"When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him," she wrote. "To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you."

Check out the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 list:

Motion Pictures
 
Emily Blunt
 
Timothee Chalamet
 
Chris Columbus
 
Marion Cotillard
 
Keith David

Rami Malek
 
Rachel McAdams
 
Demi Moore
 
Franco Nero
 
Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald
 
Stanley Tucci
 
Carlo Ramboldi
 
Tony Scott
 

Television
 
Greg Daniels
 
Sarah Michelle Gellar
 
Lucero
 
Chef Gordon Ramsay
 
Melody Thomas Scott
 
Robin Roberts
 
George Stephanopoulos
 
Bradley Whitford
 
Noah Wyle
 
Live Theatre/Live Performance
 
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
 
Lea Salonga
 

Recording
 
Air Supply
 
Bone Thugs 'N Harmony
 
Paulinho Da Costa
 
The Clark Sisters
 
Miley Cyrus
 
Josh Groban
 
Grupo Intocable
 
Angelique Kidjo
 
Lyle Lovett
 
Sports Entertainment
 
Shaquille O'Neal
 
In a proud moment, Deepika Padukone has been chosen as a recipient of prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the coming year.
 
 On Wednesday, Deepika's name along with other renowned personalities from the worlds of recordings, motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance and sports entertainment, were announced at a live press conference from Ovation Hollywood. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.





NEWS ON ONE CLICK