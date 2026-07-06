Some birthdays are just another year older. This one, for Ranveer Singh, is a full-blown victory lap. Between July 2025 and July 2026, the actor didn't just have a good run, he had the kind of year most stars spend a career chasing. Blockbusters that broke records, a franchise that rewrote the rulebook for Hindi cinema, and off-screen milestones that mattered just as much as the box office numbers. As he turns 41, here's a look back at the year that redefined Ranveer Singh.