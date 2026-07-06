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From fatherhood to Rs 1,000 crore empire: Inside Ranveer Singh's wildest year yet as he turns 41

As Ranveer Singh turns 41, his last twelve months read less like a birthday and more like a highlight reel, think box office records, franchise history, and a family growing right alongside his career. Here's everything that made this his most unforgettable year yet.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
From fatherhood to Rs 1,000 crore empire: Inside Ranveer Singh's wildest year yet as he turns 41
Image Credit: Ranveer Singh, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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