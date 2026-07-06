Some birthdays are just another year older. This one, for Ranveer Singh, is a full-blown victory lap. Between July 2025 and July 2026, the actor didn't just have a good run, he had the kind of year most stars spend a career chasing. Blockbusters that broke records, a franchise that rewrote the rulebook for Hindi cinema, and off-screen milestones that mattered just as much as the box office numbers. As he turns 41, here's a look back at the year that redefined Ranveer Singh.
Long before the box office started talking, Ranveer was busy celebrating a much quieter kind of win. He and Deepika Padukone marked daughter Dua's first birthday, and Ranveer has been refreshingly open about how fatherhood has reshaped him. Those candid, unguarded dad moments did more for his public image this year than any press tour could, fans simply can't get enough.
Then came Dhurandhar. Not just a hit, a genuine phenomenon. It stormed past records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide within weeks, and put Ranveer right back at the top of the box office conversation. If his career needed a reset button, this was it.
Just when it seemed Dhurandhar couldn't be topped, Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived and did exactly that. The sequel turned Ranveer into the face of Hindi cinema's ₹1,000 crore net club, as its founding member, while pushing the franchise into the record books as one of the highest-grossing in Hindi film history.
As if the year needed one more high note: Ranveer and Deepika announced they're expecting their second child, with Dua all set to become a big sister. The internet, predictably, melted, and the news landed as the perfect personal counterpart to an already extraordinary professional run.
If 2025 belonged to Ranveer Singh, 2026 has only made the case stronger. This birthday isn't just a celebration of another year, it's a celebration of arguably the best one he's ever had.
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