From Gurgaon To Big Screen: Meet Naman Mishra, A.K.A. Hargovind In Sitaare Zameen Par

New Delhi: Ever since the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par dropped, excitement has been running high among audiences eagerly awaiting this heartwarming family entertainer. As a spiritual sequel to the beloved 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the film has sparked immense anticipation and emotional nostalgia.

Amidst the growing buzz, the makers are gradually introducing the film’s cast—and now, it’s time to meet Naman Mishra, a.k.a. Hargovind.

Naman Mishra, who plays Hargovind in Sitaare Zameen Par, hails from Gurgaon. In the introduction video shared by the makers, he describes his character as very unique. His mother adds that he is an insightful person who can read situations and understand the coach’s mind, noting that Hargovind shares many similarities with Naman in real life.

While sharing his favorite scene from the film, Naman expressed admiration for director R.S. Prasanna and the big man himself, Aamir Khan. He revealed that being part of this team is truly special and that it has been his childhood dream to perform in front of the camera. His mother concluded by saying, “Sitaare Zameen Par is a great movie that everyone must watch.”

Introducing Naman, the makers captioned his video:

“Oonchi hai Hargovind ki height, daro mat, he is cutie from inside.

Watch #SitaareZameenPar 20th June Only in Theatres. Trailer out now.”

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents ten rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R.S. Prasanna—known for the barrier-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan—he now returns for his biggest collaboration yet with Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with the ten rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producer.

The film is set to release exclusively in theatres on 20th June, 2025.