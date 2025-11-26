From Hearing Loss To Hollywood Stardom: Who Is Millie Bobby Brown, Aka ‘Eleven’ In Stranger Things?

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown, one of the main characters in the Stranger Things TV series, was born on 19 February 2004 in Marbella, Spain. She was raised by her parents, Kelly and Robert Brown, along with three siblings. When she was about four years old, her family moved to Bournemouth in England, and later in 2011 relocated to Orlando, Florida.

From a very young age, Millie had hearing difficulties: she was born partially deaf in her left ear and eventually lost hearing completely in that ear. Still, she has said this did not hinder her ability to act or sing.

Her first steps into acting came through weekend acting workshops. By chance, a talent scout noticed her natural flair for performance, prompting her family to move to Los Angeles so she could explore opportunities in Hollywood.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Breakthrough — From Small Roles to Global Fame

At first, Millie got small parts in shows like Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, playing a young Alice in two episodes. She also appeared in other TV series such as a British paranormal drama and had guest roles in series like NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.

But it was in 2016 that her life changed dramatically. She auditioned for and landed the role of Eleven in the hit streaming sci-fi horror series Stranger Things — a show set in the 1980s that revolves around paranormal happenings in a small town.

Her role as Eleven — a young girl with powerful mind-control abilities who grew up inside a secret lab, connected deeply with viewers and critics. Her performance quickly made her one of the most visible young stars of her generation.

Eleven aka Millie

The character of Eleven resonated because of her strength, vulnerability, and the emotional depth she brought to a world full of danger and mystery. Over the years, viewers watched her evolve — from a frightened, controlled test subject to a brave young girl fighting to save her friends and a parallel world.

(Also Read: Who Is ‘Fortyfourwa’? Bihar Guy Rejected 3 Times By NSD, Now A Veteran Actor And Padma Shri Awardee)

Because of her powerful performance in a demanding role, Millie Bobby Brown received widespread appreciation. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Many fans credit her as one of the main reasons Stranger Things became such a massive hit among streaming audiences worldwide.

Beyond 'Stranger Things' — A Rapidly Growing Career

After her success on television, Millie Bobby Brown moved into movies. She made her film debut in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and reprised her role in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

She also starred in and produced Enola Holmes (2020) and its sequel Enola Holmes 2 (2022). Her shift to producing earned her much appreciation in Hollywood. At a very young age, she was named a goodwill ambassador by UNICEF — the youngest ever to receive that honour.

Why Millions Love Millie?

Millie Bobby Brown’s path — from a young girl with partial hearing loss to a well-known actor, she is described as how a mix of opportunity and hard work can shape a career in the entertainment industry. Her character Eleven did more than add supernatural elements to Stranger Things; it highlighted themes of courage, friendship, and emotional growth.

As a rising actress, producer, and young activist, Millie is now much more than “Eleven” — with a huge following of millions on social media platforms.