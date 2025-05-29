From Intern To Singer! Aamir Khan’s Former Team Member Gets Singing Break In Sitaare Zameen Par

New Delhi: With its trailer offering a glimpse into a world filled with love, laughter, and happiness, Sitaare Zameen Par has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, the film promises to be a heartwarming family entertainer.

Amidst the rising excitement, the makers have released the melodious track Sar Aankhon Pe Mere, which has become a true Cinderella moment for Shariva Parulkar, who once worked with Aamir Khan’s team and now debuts as a playback singer opposite Arijit Singh.

As beautiful as Sar Aankhon Pe Mere sounds, its story is equally magical. Usually, a song is first recorded by a dummy singer before the final version is performed by a professional. While the team of Sitaare Zameen Par was in Chennai, a scratch version of the song was recorded with Shariva, as no other singer was available at the time.

What was supposed to be a temporary recording took a surprising turn—Aamir Khan and director R. S. Prasanna were so moved by her rendition that they decided to retain her vocals for the final version. What began as a casual opportunity for someone who considered singing a hobby, turned into a major playback debut.

Remarkably, Sar Aankhon Pe Mere becomes Shariva’s first official song—and that too, alongside none other than Arijit Singh. She was associated with Aamir Khan during the time of Laal Singh Chaddha and the early stages of Sitaare Zameen Par, and now finds herself making her musical debut in the same project. It marks a special beginning for a promising new voice.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna—known for the pathbreaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan—the film marks one of the biggest collaborations with Aamir Khan Productions.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles alongside the 10 young talents. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers, the film is all set to release in theatres on 20th June, 2025.