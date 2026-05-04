From Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar to ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay: TVK chief’s rise from sister’s death to eyeing Tamil Nadu CM post

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is witnessing a churn, with actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as a force to watch. What began as fandom has now taken the shape of a political movement, with the star aiming for the state’s top post.

Here’s the story of a man who turned admirers into a mass following — and is now eyeing the Chief Minister’s chair.

If he succeeds, Vijay could become the first actor-turned Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu since M.G. Ramachandran, who redefined the state’s politics in 1977.

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For many, he is “Thalapathy”, a title that translates to “commander” or “leader.” But Vijay was born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar in Chennai in 1974, the son of filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba.

Early struggles and personal loss

Vijay began his career as a child actor but did not find instant success. His early films were met with criticism, and his rise was gradual.

A deeply personal tragedy also shaped him. Vijay lost his younger sister, Vidhya, at the age of two. The loss reportedly had a lasting impact, making him more reserved during his early years.

Rise to stardom

His career saw a turning point with films like Ghilli, and he soon became a household name. In the late 1990s and 2000s, he delivered several hits such as Love Today, Kushi and Thullatha Manamum Thullum.

Over time, Vijay evolved from a romantic hero into a mass star whose films increasingly reflected social themes. His on-screen image as someone who spoke for the common man helped build a strong connect with audiences.

From cinema to politics

In February 2024, Vijay formally entered politics by launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, his political groundwork had been laid over the years through fan clubs, welfare initiatives, blood donation drives and relief work.

He also made a decisive move by stepping away from films to focus entirely on politics, bringing an end to a career spanning nearly three decades and around 70 films.

TVK gradually took organisational shape with district committees, constituency units and booth-level networks. The party’s messaging has focused on issues like education, employment, anti-corruption and governance.

Challenges and controversies

Vijay’s political journey has not been without setbacks. In 2025, a stampede at a TVK rally in Karur led to multiple deaths and injuries, raising questions about crowd management and accountability. The incident triggered investigations and criticism from opponents.

His personal life also came under public scrutiny, with reports of marital issues and unverified speculation about his relationships making headlines. On the professional front, his farewell film Jana Nayagan faced delays and piracy issues, adding to the challenges during a crucial phase.

The road ahead

Despite controversies, Vijay has maintained a composed public image. From a reluctant newcomer in cinema to one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest stars, and now a political contender, his journey reflects both persistence and reinvention.

Whether Vijay ultimately makes it to Fort St. George or not, his entry has already reshaped the political conversation in Tamil Nadu — proving that his influence goes far beyond the screen.