From Neeti Mohan To Sukhwinder Singh: Celebrities Set To Join AR Rahman On ‘Mumbai The Wonderment Tour’

Mumbai: The Mumbai leg of the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman’s upcoming ‘The Wonderment Tour’ has added some of the top performers of the country like Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi and Neeti Mohan to present a musical extravaganza to the music enthusiasts of the city.



The Mumbai show kickstarts the global premiere of the tour. Rahman and the singer will perform at the D Y Patil stadium on May 3, 2025. Additionally, there are furthersurprise acts that stand to enhance the experience.

The much-anticipated event will feature stunning choreography by the dance guru and ace choreographer Shiamak Davar. It is said to be a one of a kind event, with immersive technology, innovative production, and solid soundscapes.

The Concert is not just to entertain, but to transport audiences into a realm of music and visual magic. With a setlist spanning his iconic hits and stellar performances from celebrated musicians. It promises to be a nostalgic yet forward-looking celebration of music that will make this premiere in Mumbai a night to remember.

The Wonderment Tour in Mumbai is part of much anticipated Waves Summit, and has been conceived by A. R. Rahman in collaboration with Percept Live and is a co-production between Percept Live, Fairgame Entertainment and Jo Entertainment.

Tickets for the show are now live on www.district.in and on the District App.

Earlier, Rahman heaped praise on debutante Kaveri Kapur, the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, for her new song.

Lavishing praise on Kaveri, Rahman said in a statement, “Song writing, especially personalised thoughts in poetry is a gift, a blessing that not everyone gets. I think Kaveri has it naturally, through her genes and her point of view of the world. I loved working on this track with her, co-producing with her and I wish her the very best”.

‘Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine’ is a rather beautiful song which Kaveri made even more beautiful with her soulful soothing voice. The song talks about the chaos that life sometimes becomes and how to deal with complexities that it throws our way.