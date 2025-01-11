Advertisement
LOVEYAPA TRAILER

From Orry To Janhvi Kapoor, B-Town Reacts To Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa Trailer

The trailer for Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has dropped, garnering excitement from fans and Bollywood celebrities ahead of its February 2025 release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
From Orry To Janhvi Kapoor, B-Town Reacts To Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa Trailer (pic Courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: The wait is over! The trailer for Loveyapa, featuring the much-anticipated pairing of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has finally been released, and it’s already making waves. The trailer, brimming with youthful energy, fun, and charm, showcases the delightful chemistry between the lead duo, offering a glimpse into what promises to be a breezy yet heartfelt romantic comedy.

The trailer has not only captivated audiences but also caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities, who have been quick to express their excitement and love on social media. Here’s how they reacted:

Orry:

Rhea Kapoor:

Rhea

Vedang Raina:

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor

Shikhar Pahariya:

Veer Pahariya:

Veer Pahariya

Set in the world of modern romance, Loveyapa promises a heartwarming tale with unforgettable performances, lively music, and stunning visuals. The film celebrates love in all its forms, making it a highly anticipated release for audiences of all ages.

Slated for release on 7th February 2025, Loveyapa is set to be one of the most exciting films of the year, offering an enchanting journey of love this Valentine’s season. Make sure to mark your calendars!

