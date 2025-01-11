From Orry To Janhvi Kapoor, B-Town Reacts To Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa Trailer
The trailer for Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has dropped, garnering excitement from fans and Bollywood celebrities ahead of its February 2025 release.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The wait is over! The trailer for Loveyapa, featuring the much-anticipated pairing of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has finally been released, and it’s already making waves. The trailer, brimming with youthful energy, fun, and charm, showcases the delightful chemistry between the lead duo, offering a glimpse into what promises to be a breezy yet heartfelt romantic comedy.
The trailer has not only captivated audiences but also caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities, who have been quick to express their excitement and love on social media. Here’s how they reacted:
Orry:
Rhea Kapoor:
Vedang Raina:
Janhvi Kapoor:
Shikhar Pahariya:
Veer Pahariya:
Set in the world of modern romance, Loveyapa promises a heartwarming tale with unforgettable performances, lively music, and stunning visuals. The film celebrates love in all its forms, making it a highly anticipated release for audiences of all ages.
Slated for release on 7th February 2025, Loveyapa is set to be one of the most exciting films of the year, offering an enchanting journey of love this Valentine’s season. Make sure to mark your calendars!
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv