Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /From Pooja Bhatt to Genelia Deshmukh, celebrities who expressed their support to students alleged use of violence during CJP protest

From Pooja Bhatt to Genelia Deshmukh, celebrities who expressed their support to students alleged use of violence during CJP protest

Bollywood celebrities have expressed their heartfelt note for the students who were amid the alleged use of violence that happened during the march to Jantar Mantar as part of the CJP protest.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
From Pooja Bhatt to Genelia Deshmukh, celebrities who expressed their support to students alleged use of violence during CJP protest
Image Credit: Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From Pooja Bhatt to Genelia Deshmukh, celebrities who expressed their support to students alleged use of violence during CJP protest
Sonakshi Sinha2 min ago
2
rajathan court rules on mbbs student8 min ago
3
Rahul Gandhi23 min ago
4
beginner treks in India33 min ago
5
Gold49 min ago