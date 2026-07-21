/From Pooja Bhatt to Genelia Deshmukh, celebrities who expressed their support to students alleged use of violence during CJP protest

The actors took to social media to highlight the importance of listening to young voices, encouraging dialogue, and ensuring that students’ concerns are addressed with dignity and empathy. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “When the Police or 'law enforcers' use tear gas & lathis against students, it is eventually the state protecting itself. The violence is then justified and masked by terms like 'law and order' because crushing dissent preserves the authority of those in power.”