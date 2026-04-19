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NewsEntertainmentPeopleFrom Priyanka to Ananya: Bollywood congratulates Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on second pregnancy
DEEPIKA PADUKONE RANVEER SINGH

From Priyanka to Ananya: Bollywood congratulates Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on second pregnancy

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy today. 

|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
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From Priyanka to Ananya: Bollywood congratulates Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on second pregnancy(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai:  Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to become parents for the second time. The Bollywood couple announced their second pregnancy on Sunday with an adorable social media post. 

Deepika took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a cute picture of little Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, with only two evil eye emojis as the caption.

Elated to have learned about the happy news, many prominent names from the entertainment world showered the parents-to-be with lovely wishes in the comment section.

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Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Parineeti Chopra flooded the comment section with 'Congratulations' for Deepika and Ranveer on their new journey.

Additionally, Ananya Panday commented, Omggggg (red heart emoji) bigggggest love (Evil eye emoji)."

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Dua gets her partner in crime".

Neha Dupia added, "Oh my... what amazing news... @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh … congratulations you guys."

Mouni Roy shared, "Yay yay yay yay. Heartiest congratulations to you both + 1".

Deepika and Ranveer came close while shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

In 2015, while on a romantic getaway to the Maldives, Ranveer proposed to Deepika. However, the couple kept their engagement a secret for almost three years.

Finally, putting the rumor mills to rest, the couple got married on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at Italy's Lake Como.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8, 2024. 

Disclosing her name on social media, 'Dua Padukone Singh', Deepika and Ranveer wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love &amp; gratitude.”

Ranveer and Deepika are known to have displayed some electrifying chemistry in their noteworthy releases 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajiroa Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and '83' (2021) over the years.

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