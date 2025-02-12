From 'Raanjhanaa' To 'Tere Ishk Mein': Aanand L Rai’s Journey Comes Full Circle With A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai recently experienced a full-circle moment at the Maha Kumbh Mela, traveling to Prayagraj for a sacred dip in the Ganga to seek blessings for his next grand love saga, Tere Ishk Mein. However, this wasn’t just a ritual—it carried deep personal and cinematic significance for him.

Twelve years ago, during the previous Maha Kumbh, Rai embarked on a similar spiritual journey. At the time, he visited Varanasi to seek the holy Ganga’s blessings for Raanjhanaa, a film set and shot in the sacred city. What followed was not just a cinematic success but the birth of a cult classic.

Raanjhanaa wasn’t just a film—it was a phenomenon. Its cult status today stands as a testament to its lasting impact. The film redefined love on screen, turned Dhanush—a celebrated South Indian star—into a household name in Hindi cinema, and cemented Rai’s reputation as one of the most soulful storytellers of our time. It also featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles.

Now, with Tere Ishk Mein, history seems to be repeating itself. Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman are reuniting, ready to create something extraordinary once again. The recently released teasers, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, have already set hearts racing, promising a love story as intense as it is unforgettable.

As Rai sets out on this spiritual journey once more, the stakes are high, along with the promise. If history is any guide, 'Tere Ishk Mein' is set to deliver another timeless cinematic experience, blending love, passion, and Rai’s signature emotional depth.

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, while Dhanush takes on the role of Shankar in Tere Ishk Mein, set for release in cinemas on 28 November 2025.