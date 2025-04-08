From Rashmika Mandanna To Vijay Deverakonda, Celebrities Shower Love On Allu Arjun As He Celebrates His Birthday

New Delhi: Allu Arjun, one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, is receiving an outpouring of love on his birthday from fans, family, and fellow celebrities. Known for his remarkable performances and the global success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has cemented his status as an Icon Star. This year, industry colleagues have taken to social media to celebrate the actor’s special day with heartfelt wishes.

Rashmika Mandanna, who starred alongside Allu Arjun in the Pushpa franchise, shared an adorable picture of the duo on Instagram, expressing her love and appreciation for her co-star. She wrote, "It's your birthday! Time to celebrate! Wishing you the best time ever, Happiest birthday to you sir! Sending you big love!"

Similarly, actress Rakul Preet Singh, who worked with Allu Arjun in the hit film Sarrainodu, posted a stunning photo of the actor with a sweet birthday message: "Wishing you a day filled with happiness, good vibes, and all the things that bring you joy. Here's to more success and memorable moments ahead!"

Vijay Deverakonda, a close friend of Allu Arjun, also shared his birthday wishes, posting a stylish photo of the actor and captioning it, "Bunny Anna, Happy Happy Birthday to you. Biggest hugs and love and to doing epic stuff!"

Allu Arjun’s birthday celebrations highlight the deep affection and admiration he enjoys from his industry peers. With the massive success of Pushpa 2 and anticipation for Pushpa 3: The Rampage, Allu Arjun continues to shine as a global icon.