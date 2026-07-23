/From Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 450 cr property: How Jeetendra bought this plush Pali Hill residence

Jeetendra said, "He was a huge star in those days who had done films like Baiju Bawra. He came to me with the offer to buy his Pali Hill bungalow. When I spoke to my father, he said, 'Let's also buy a bungalow.' Until then, we had lived a very lower-middle-class life. I used to live in a 20x10 room; eight people stayed together in a chawl. I finally bought the bungalow for Rs 4.25 lakh. What was even more shocking was that it came with a 3,450 sq ft plot at the same price."