/From Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 450 cr property: How Jeetendra bought this plush Pali Hill residence

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jeetendra has had an illustrious movie career. He has featured in more than 200 films in a career spanning over six decades and worked with the best of the best from the showbiz world. In his recent interview, the iconic star recalled buying a bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill at a steal deal amount.
While speaking to The Realty Drive, Jeetendra shared that actor Bharat Bhushan suffered a financial crisis and was forced to sell his Pali Hill bungalow for just Rs 4.25 lakh. According to TOI report, the plot is now valued at around Rs 450 crore.
Jeetendra said, "He was a huge star in those days who had done films like Baiju Bawra. He came to me with the offer to buy his Pali Hill bungalow. When I spoke to my father, he said, 'Let's also buy a bungalow.' Until then, we had lived a very lower-middle-class life. I used to live in a 20x10 room; eight people stayed together in a chawl. I finally bought the bungalow for Rs 4.25 lakh. What was even more shocking was that it came with a 3,450 sq ft plot at the same price."
"You won't believe it, but when it was demolished, I received ₹11.5 lakh just for the Burma teak used in its construction. I had bought the entire bungalow for ₹4.25 lakh and earned ₹11.5 lakh from the wood alone," Jeetendra said while recalling how once a developer approached him with a redevelopment proposal. The actor earned nearly three times the bungalow's purchase price from the Burma teak wood used in its construction alone.
Jeetendra (Ravi Kapoor) was born in Amritsar, Punjab, to Amarnath and Krishna Kapoor, whose business dealt with imitation jewellery, supplied to the film industry. He attended St. Sebastian's Goan High School in Mumbai and then studied at Siddharth College in Mumbai. While supplying jewellery to V Shantaram, he was cast as Sandhya's character's double in the 1964 movie Geet Gaya Patharon Ne after which his career never looked back.
He married Shobha Kapoor in 1974, and the couple has two children - daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor.
The legendary actor Jeetendra began his acting career with Geet Gaya Patharon Ne in 1964. With the 1967 release Farz, he tasted success. He featured in several top–grossing Indian films from the late 1960s to the 1980s, including Jeene Ki Raah, Humjoli, Caravan, Bidaai, Udhar Ka Sindur, Dharam Veer, Swarg Narak, Jaani Dushman, Aasha, Meri Aawaz Suno, Farz Aur Kaanoon, Himmatwala, Tohfa, Maqsad, Swarag Se Sunder, Khudgarz and Thanedaar.
Jeetendra's other notable films include Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, Mere Huzoor, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, Parichay, Khushboo, Kinara, Priyatama, Khandaan, Takkar, Jyoti, Pyaasa Sawan and Sanjog.
Jeetendra is fondly called the 'Jumping Jack' for many of his on-screen roles and signature dance moves.
In the early 2000s, he founded Balaji Motion Pictures, which emerged as one of the leading production houses today.
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