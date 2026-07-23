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From Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 450 cr property: How Jeetendra bought this plush Pali Hill residence

Jeetendra (Ravi Kapoor) was born in Amritsar, Punjab, to Amarnath and Krishna Kapoor, whose business dealt with imitation jewellery, supplied to the film industry.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
From Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 450 cr property: How Jeetendra bought this plush Pali Hill residence

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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