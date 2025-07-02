From Shraddha Kapoor To Priyanka Chopra: 6 Stars Who Nail Both Acting And Singing

New Delhi: Bollywood has always been a treasure trove of immense talent, but nothing engages quite the audience like an artist who effortlessly commands both the stage and the screen. These aren't just actors; they're genuine vocal powerhouses. It's a rare gift to move an audience with a monologue and then enchant them with a melody.

Here's a closer look at six renowned stars who have truly stunned everyone with their singing prowess:

Farhan Akhtar

A true renaissance man of Indian cinema, Farhan Akhtar is not only an acclaimed actor, director, and writer but also a bona fide rockstar. As the dynamic frontman of his band, Farhan Live, he electrifies audiences with his raw, powerful voice and energetic stage presence. From anthems like "Rock On!!" and "Socha Hai" to the foot-tapping "Senorita" and "Dil Dhadakne Do," his songs are embedded in the fabric of modern Bollywood, making him an unstoppable force both on and off screen.

Shraddha Kapoor

Our very own "Aashiqui girl" isn't just winning hearts with her acting; she's also rocking the mic! You know her as the girl-next-door who lights up the screen, but her voice is just as charming. Remember how she totally floored us with "Galliyan (Unplugged)" from Ek Villian and Sab Tera from Baaghi cementing her status as a soulful singer.

Aparshakti Khurana

Often celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles, Aparshakti Khurana is a truly multifaceted talent who excels in acting, singing, and hosting. He has carved out a significant space in the music industry, having released a string of popular sinhgles like "Kudiye Ni," "Zaroor," and his recent releases "Lafzaan" and "First Sight Wala Love." His smooth, contemporary vocal style is both charming and distinct, offering a delightful dimension to his already versatile artistic persona.

Alia Bhatt

Celebrated for her astonishing versatility on-screen, Alia Bhatt also possesses a remarkably soulful voice that resonates deeply. Her renditions of songs like "Samjhawan Unplugged" and "Ikk Kudi" aren't just tracks; they're emotional experiences that have garnered her a dedicated fanbase for her vocals alone. Her ability to infuse songs with genuine feeling ensures they linger long after the music fades.

Vedang Raina

While relatively new to the Bollywood scene, Vedang Raina, who made a debut in The Archies, isn't just a promising actor; he's also an emerging vocal talent. He lent his voice to "Everything Is Politics" in his debut film and has continued to showcase his singing in Jigra with tracks like "Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka" and the "Jigra Title Track."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

A true global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is far more than just a power-packed actress. Her journey into the international pop music scene marked her as a versatile singer with incredible vocal depth. From the heartfelt "Dil Dhadakne Do" to the international hits "Exotic" (featuring Pitbull) and "In My City," PeeCee's powerful voice and confident delivery established her as a genuine musical sensation, mirroring her success in cinema.

These incredible talents remind us that in Bollywood's vibrant entertainment hub, artistry often knows no single boundary. They are not just acting out stories; they are singing them too, adding even more magic to Bollywood's already dazzling appeal.