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BADSHAH TATEEREE CONTROVERSY

From ‘Tateeree’ row to ‘Tateeree Phir Se’: Why Badshah is releasing a new version

Rapper Badshah has announced a revised version of his song titled "Tateeree Phir Se", scheduled for release on April 14, 2026. 

|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 12:07 AM IST|Source: ANI
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From ‘Tateeree’ row to ‘Tateeree Phir Se’: Why Badshah is releasing a new version(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Following a heated controversy surrounding his latest song 'Tateeree', rapper-musician Badshah is now set to bring a new version of the track.

In an Instagram post, Badshah penned a long message in Hindi, addressing his fans and followers over the backlash that the original song faced following its release in March this year.
"Over the past few weeks, we have listened to the feedback on our song 'Tateeree' from government officials, the Women's Commission, social activists, and many others who care deeply about our culture. Based on that, we have made the necessary changes and have removed any portion that was deemed offensive," the rapper wrote in Hindi.

 
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A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Acknowledging his responsibility toward society and culture as an artist, Badshah explained how he intends to use music as a vehicle to take his roots, his language, his people, and his stories to a larger stage.
Having said that, Badshah announced a new version of the song titled 'Tateeree Phir Se', calling it the "next step of his musical journey."

The rapper also shared a teaser of the song, further announcing its release date.

'Tateeree Phir Se' will be released on April 14, 2026.

 Earlier this year, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, found himself at the centre of controversy over 'Tateeree' after objections were raised regarding its allegedly offensive lyrics.

The track even prompted the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) to issue a formal summons. Earlier, State Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia slammed the rapper-singer and his latest song, describing his actions as "unforgivable."

An FIR was also registered in Panchkula on March 6, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals by Badshah in his recent music video.

Soon after the backlash intensified, Badshah took to Instagram to emphasise his Haryanvi roots and deny any intent to offend. He said in a video, "I am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity are from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of speaking inappropriately about any child or woman of Haryana."

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