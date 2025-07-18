Advertisement
MALAVIKA MOHANAN

From Triptii Dimri To Janhvi Kapoor : 5 Power Looks That Prove Black Will Always Be The Ultimate Fashion Statement

When in doubt, wear black- and these leading ladies just proved why the timeless hue continues to reign supreme on and off the red carpet. From sultry slits to powerful pant suits, these trendsetters stepped out in bold black ensembles that oozed confidence, charisma, and couture brilliance. Here’s a closer look at the stars who are owning the Black Fit Era like no one else:

From Triptii Dimri To Janhvi Kapoor : 5 Power Looks That Prove Black Will Always Be The Ultimate Fashion Statement (Source: Instagram)

Malavika Mohanan 

Malavika Mohanan turned heads in a black thigh-high slit gown, accentuated with delicate diamond-bordered detailing. Styled with soft curls and strappy black sandals, her look radiated heat and high-octane glamour—every inch the desirable diva.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri brought a soft yet striking twist to black in a flowy sheer-textured gown featuring a deep neckline and a bow-tied collar. Her statement earrings, rings, and sleek ponytail completed the look—subtle, sensual, and seriously sophisticated.

Janhvi Kapoor 

Janhvi Kapoor brought drama in a figure-hugging black bodycon dress adorned with diamond-studded detailing and a thigh-high slit. With a long black overcoat, flowing open hair, and drop diamond earrings, her look was equal parts sultry and regal.

Wamiqa Gabbi 

Wamiqa Gabbi owned the power-dressing game in a chic black pant suit, with gold-accented bralette peeking through the blazer. Paired with flared trousers and a layered necklace, Wamiqa’s look struck the perfect balance between fierce and fashionable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh amped up the shine in a body-fitted black number with a plunging neckline and glossy finish. Black heels and her statuesque confidence made this look a show-stealer, proving once again that simplicity with edge never fails.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whether it’s bold glamour or subtle allure—black remains undefeated. And these divas just reminded us why.

 

