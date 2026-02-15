From Wamiqa Gabbi to Tripti Dimri: Bollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes in 2026 — Who’s ruling hearts of Gen z?

The conversation in Bollywood right now is not just about box-office numbers or relationships. It is about women who are shaping the industry with ambition, talent, and undeniable star power. From packed film slates to fashion influence and growing fan bases, these actresses are among the most discussed names in the business today.

Here is a look at Bollywood’s most eligible and influential bachelorettes who continue to dominate headlines.

Wamiqa Gabbi aka Premiqa

Fondly called “Premiqa,” Wamiqa is often compared to Aishwarya Rai for her classic beauty. With over eight films in the pipeline, including Bhooth Bangla, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, Tiki Taka, Genie, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and DC, she is firmly positioned as one of the most exciting leading ladies of the moment.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri’s rise has been driven by her “innocent yet powerful” screen presence and her ability to deliver layered performances. After her breakout role in Animal and critically acclaimed work in Bulbbul and Qala, she became one of the most talked-about actors of her generation.

Her recent release O Romeo and upcoming film Spirit further strengthen her growing momentum in both commercial and performance-driven cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is consistently recognised as one of India’s most desirable women and regularly features on magazine covers and top lists. Known for her girl-next-door charm combined with a bold fashion identity, she enjoys massive social media popularity and strong brand endorsements.

Her upcoming slate includes the pan-India film Peddi with Ram Charan and the reported action-romance Lag Jaa Gale opposite Tiger Shroff, showcasing her expanding range across genres.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has established herself as a Gen Z icon in Bollywood and frequently ranks on The Times 50 Most Desirable Women list. Known for her effortless “cool-girl” aesthetic and strong digital presence, she continues to connect with younger audiences.

Her upcoming projects include Chand Mera Dil (2026), Tu Meri Main Tera (2025) and Call Me Bae Season 2, highlighting her growing footprint across both theatrical and digital platforms.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda is quickly emerging as a breakout star after gaining attention for her relatable and natural screen presence in Saiyaara (2025). Often described as a “beauty with brains,” she has been praised for her expressive acting, grounded personality and authenticity, qualities that strongly resonate with Gen Z audiences.

With rising fan interest and positive critical reception, Aneet is widely seen as one of the most promising new faces in Bollywood.

Sharvari

Sharvari’s steady rise has been marked by strong performances and a distinctive on-screen persona. With a keen eye for diverse roles and a rapidly growing fan base, she continues to build momentum as one of Bollywood’s most exciting young talents.

Disha Patani

Known for her fitness, glamour and commanding screen presence, Disha Patani remains one of Bollywood’s most desirable stars.

Her global appeal, fashion influence and mass popularity keep her firmly in the spotlight both on and off screen.