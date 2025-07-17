From 'Without Her' To With Her,' Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Reel With Wife Priyanka Chopra - WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, recently delighted fans by sharing an intimate and romantic reel on social media, instantly sending their followers into a frenzy. The video, which fans are calling “cuteness overload,” showcases the couple’s affectionate bond and has been widely praised for its sweetness and charm.

The reel was posted on Nick Jonas’ Instagram account with the simple yet heartfelt caption, “I can’t lose.” The video begins with an overhead text that reads “Without her,” showing Nick looking visibly downcast and lonely. The scene quickly changes as Priyanka runs toward him and jumps into his arms, followed by the couple sharing a passionate kiss. The text on screen then changes to “With her."

Netizens Reactions

Fans were quick to respond in the comments section, flooding it with loving messages such as “The desi girl effect,” “Cuteness overload,” “So romantic,” and “I love this.” The reel beautifully highlights the couple’s chemistry and the deep connection they share, which continues to captivate their global fanbase.

Watch the video here:

Priyanka and Nick’s Miami Getaway with Family

This heartfelt social media moment comes before as Priyanka and Nick previously enjoyed an exotic family vacation in Miami. The couple, along with their families, recently took off to the sunny beach destination for some much-needed relaxation. Since arriving, Priyanka has been sharing a series of stunning photos and videos from the trip, treating fans to glimpses of their fun-filled getaway. Among the highlights are adorable snaps featuring Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie, capturing tender moments of joy and bonding by the sea.

The warmth and affection that Priyanka and Nick share, both on and off screen, have made them one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry. Their social media updates, whether romantic reels or vacation snapshots, never fail to engage and endear them to millions of fans worldwide.