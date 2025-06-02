‘Full Circle Moment’: Manushi Chhillar Serves As Judge For Historic 72nd Miss World Pageant In India

New Delhi: In what can only be described as a beautiful full-circle moment, Manushi Chhillar returned to the Miss World stage, this time in a completely different role. The 72nd Miss World 2025 pageant, which concluded on May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, saw Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic crown her successor, Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand.

For Manushi, who was invited as one of the esteemed judges, this marked a bittersweet and deeply meaningful return to the platform that catapulted her into global fame and recognition when she was crowned Miss World 2017 in China.

What made Manushi’s role as a judge all the more celebratory was the fact that she was once on the opposite side of that very same panel- the one that gave her the success and recognition she enjoys today. Truly, a full-circle moment like no other. She took to Instagram to express how honoured she was to have been invited onto the judging panel.

For Manushi, sitting on the judging panel was a testament to her journey from being a contestant to becoming an accomplished actress and public figure. Her presence as a judge at the pageant held in India added an extra layer of significance to the event, showcasing how former Miss World winners continue to contribute to the organization’s mission of empowering women and celebrating achievement on the global stage.