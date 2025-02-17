'Full Metal Jacket' Star Kevyn Major Howard Passes Away At 69

Washington: Kevyn Major Howard, the actor best known for playing Rafterman in the war movie Full Metal Jacket, passed away at the age of 69.

'Full Metal Jacket' is a 1987 war film directed and produced by Stanley Kubrick. It is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Herr and Gustav Hasford. It stars Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio, Adam Baldwin, Dorian Harewood, and Arliss Howard.

Howard's family informed that he died at a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by loved ones on Friday, as reported by People.

Howard was in the hospital weeks before his death due to respiratory issues, as per the outlet.

His official cause of death, however, has yet to be determined, reported People.

Howard is survived by his wife Tiffanie and stepdaughter Kayla, as well as his sister Kim and brother Kelsey.

Howard, who was born in Montreal, Canada, on January 27, 1956, appeared in several TV shows after moving to Los Angeles later in life to act.

He was seen alongside Clint Eastwood in the 1983 movie Sudden Impact and had worked as an extra in Scarface.

Howard also appeared in 1999's Crusade and was, according to the outlet, a skilled headshot photographer.

Taking to X, Matthew Modine shared a photograph of himself with Howard and their Full Metal Jacket costars.

"Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces," Modine wrote. "He became famous for his role of 'Rafterman' in Stanley Kubrick's FULL METAL JACKET," reported People.

"His portrayal gave him a unique entree into the world of the US Marine Corps," he continued. "This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation's bravest."

"Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you, Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis," Modine added, reported People.