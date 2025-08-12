Furious Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man Attempting To Take Selfie At Constitution Club – Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool once again in public on Tuesday when she pushed a man who was trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

Several clips of the incident are now circulating on social media. In the video, Bachchan can be seen pushing the man and saying, “Kya kar rahe hain aap? (What are you doing?) What is this?”

The actress-turned-politician was accompanied by fellow parliamentarians, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi. As soon as Bachchan shoved the man, Chaturvedi turned to look around before walking towards the Club.

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan scolded a man and pushed him away, while he was trying to take a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/UxIxwrXSM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

Internet Divided

Social media users had mixed reactions to the incident. While some felt the man should have respected the politician’s privacy, others said she could have refused politely instead of pushing him.

A user asked, “Why is Jaya Bachchan always angry?”

Another commented, “When will our men learn basic consent?”

A third wrote, “When will men learn that you are only for votes and taxes, not for taking selfies with celebrities? This isn’t the first time Jaya Bachchan has done this.”

One user defended her, saying, “This is not wrong at all. How can one click a selfie with a woman of any stature without her permission? Let’s have some sense before we publicize such happenings.”

Another joked, “I have high respect for Mr. Bachchan now.”

Dozens of others, however, called her “very egotistical.”

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has made headlines for public outbursts. She is often seen giving stern looks to the media and paparazzi. Just days ago, during a special debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, the Rajya Sabha MP slammed treasury bench members for interrupting her, saying, “Either you speak, or I will speak.”

Even Priyanka Chaturvedi was seen receiving a minor scolding from the Samajwadi Party leader during the same session.

On the Work Front

Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will reportedly next appear in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.