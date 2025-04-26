FWICE General Secretary Demands Total Ban On Pakistani Artists After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mumbai: The General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Dubey, has called for a complete ban on Pakistani artists from working in India.

This comes after a deadly terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed. Tensions between India and Pakistan have risen sharply since the attack.

Dubey, while speaking to ANI, said, "Since this is a matter of national interest, the nation comes first. The continuous attacks, including the recent one in Pahalgam on our tourists, are shameful. We have again issued a press release stating that if any of our members are found working with Pakistani artists or technicians, we will take action against them and stop working with them."

Dubey further mentioned that all associations linked with FWICE are being sent letters. He went on to say that they have also written to the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister to issue a notification stating that if any Indian member works with Pakistani artists, a case of treason should be filed against them.

"We are writing letters to all the associations affiliated with us. If anyone is found engaging in such activities again, they will not be allowed to work in the industry," Dubey said.

"In the letter to the I&B Minister, we also said that a notification should be issued. Humara koi bhi sadasya, Hindustan ka koi bhi sadasya agar unke saath kaam kar raha hai, toh uske upar desh droh ka mukadma kiya jaye taaki wo aage se ye sab cheez karne se pehle 1000 baar sochne par," he added. (If any member from India works with Pakistani artists, a case of treason should be filed against them so that they think a thousand times before doing it.)

Earlier on Thursday, sources from the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting indicated that the film 'Abir Gulaal,' starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, would not be permitted for screening in India.

Dubey told ANI that they had already written a letter to producer Vivek Agarwal, asking him not to release the film, warning that FWICE would "stop cooperating with every unit member" associated with it if he went ahead.

"The film Abir Gulaal was set to release on the 9th. Vivek Agarwal, the producer, was sent a letter from us. We also wrote to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. We wrote a letter to Vivek stating that you cannot work with Pakistani artists in this manner. If you release this film, we will also cease cooperation with every unit member associated with it, whether it be the cameraman or the director. We asked the I&B ministry to ban this film," Dubey said.

Fawad Khan, a Pakistani national,was previously banned from working in India following the 2016 Uri attack. His last Bollywood appearance was in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). 'Abir Gulaal,' which was slated for release on May 9, 2025, was supposed to be Fawad Khan's comeback project after a hiatus of nearly nine years.