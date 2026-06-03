FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after intervention by CINTAA, IMPAA

New Delhi: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, which was issued following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The decision came after the Producers Guild of India (PGI) urged all parties involved to resolve the dispute amicably.

On Wednesday, FWICE President BN Tiwari told a news agency that the directive had been revoked following requests from the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA), the Producers Guild of India, and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

What FWICE President BN Tiwari said

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Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said, "We are taking back our non-cooperation directive with immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the Producers Guild and CINTAA. We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues."

"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.

According to reports, the rollback came after intervention by IMPAA, the Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.

Ranveer Singh issues legal notice to FWICE

The development comes a day after Ranveer Singh sent a legal notice to FWICE over the non-cooperation directive issued against him last month.

At a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit confirmed that the organisation's legal team would respond to the notice.

"The legal letter came to us yesterday and it was requesting us to remove the non-cooperation directive," Pandit said.

"We appeal to Ranveer to come and sit with us and find a solution. We celebrate his stardom. We don't have any authority to ban anyone. We are hopeful that there will be a positive reaction from Ranveer," he added.

Also Read: Producers Guild takes cognizance of Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' exit row, condemns last-minute withdrawals

Producers Guild of India reacts to 'Don 3' row

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India took cognisance of the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 and issued a statement on Wednesday.

The Guild said it had received formal complaints from its members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited, regarding last-minute withdrawals and commitment breaches that allegedly occurred just days before the commencement of principal photography.

The body stated that such actions can lead to significant financial losses, reputational damage and disruption to film productions, affecting not only producers but also hundreds of technicians and crew members dependent on these projects.

The Guild further urged all stakeholders to resolve their differences amicably and reiterated its commitment to maintaining a fair and collaborative working environment within the film industry.