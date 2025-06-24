FWICE Writes To PM Modi For 'Immediate Action' Against Makers Of 'Sardaarji 3': 'Willful Affront To Sovereignty, Dignity Of India'

New Delhi: Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expressed strongest condemnation and outrage against actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in their upcoming film 'Sardaarji 3'.

In light of this event, FWICE makes a direct and urgent appeal to the Prime Minister of India, the Home Minister, the Minister of External Affairs, and the Minister of Information & Broadcasting to take strict and immediate action against Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal, as per an official statement.

In the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FWICE wrote, "We, the undersigned office bearers of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing scores of dedicated workers who form the backbone of India's film and television industry, write with deep outrage and unwavering conviction over an act that not only defies the laws and directives of our country but insults the soul of our nation."

"Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, the public personalities enjoying the privileges of Indian citizenship, have committed an unpardonable act by hiring Pakistani actress Ms. Hania Aamir in their upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. This decision is not a mere creative choice -- it is a willful affront to the sovereignty, dignity, and security of India," the letter further reads.

"Hania Aamir is not merely a foreign artist. She is a vocal propagandist against India, who has used her platform to mock our armed forces, abuse India publicly, and shamelessly justify Pakistan's terror acts post Operation Sindoor. Her inclusion in any Indian film is nothing short of an insult to every Indian citizen, every martyr, and every family affected by cross-border terrorism", as per the press release.

"Ms Hania Aamir has, time and again, abused her platform to spread venom against India, glorify terrorist forces, demean our armed forces, and mock our national tragedies. Her association with any Indian project is not just insensitive -- it is an act of open provocation against our people and our country," the letter reads.

"That Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal, fully aware of her background and in brazen disregard of official government directives and industry-wide bans, chose to cast her, only proves where their loyalties lie. Their actions are a gross betrayal of the nation that gave them fame, fortune, and identity. It is a direct insult to every soldier who defends our borders, every family mourning a martyr, and every citizen who stands proudly under the Indian flag. We therefore demand, without equivocation, that the Government of India treat this as a serious breach," the letter added.

"We respectfully urge that their passports be revoked without delay, and that they be permanently barred from availing any rights, privileges, or representation associated with Indian citizenship and national identity," as per the press release.

This act or theirs is not only a direct defiance of FWICE's official ban on Pakistani artists but also a shameful betrayal of our country and its people, especially at a time when our nation is mourning the brutal murder of innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists, as per the press release.

Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal despite being fully aware of these facts and the FWICE directives, have gone ahead and hired this individual. "Their actions clearly reveal where their loyalties lie -- not with India, not with Indian cinema, and certainly not with the people of this country," they asserted.

FWICE had also approached the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding a complete ban on the film's release in India and the denial of censor certification. We are grateful that the authorities have respected our stance and the sentiments of millions of Indians and have officially refused to allow the release of this film on Indian soil.

"Let this serve as a final and stern warning: Any Indian filmmaker or artist who collaborates with Pakistani nationals will be treated as complicit in promoting anti-India narratives," as per the press release.

"We now urge and expect all Producers' Associations, Film Federations, OTT Platforms, Exhibitors, and Distributors across the country to immediately sever all ties with Daljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal. They have chosen to align themselves with the enemy -- and there is no place in the Indian film industry for such individuals. This is not just a call for boycott -- this is a call for national solidarity," as per the press release.

FWICE has sent a letter to the Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to "withhold certification of the film 'Sardaarji 3' containing Pakistani artists."

The controversy comes in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, had their social media accounts made no longer accessible in India following the ghastly Pahalgam attack.

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer of the horror-comedy franchise on his Instagram on Monday, Diljit announced that the film will release exclusively overseas on June 27.

Diljit captioned the trailer post: "Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN."

The comments section of the actor's social media platform quickly turned into a storm of angry reactions, with Indian netizens expressing their disappointment over his decision to work with a Pakistani artist, amidst tensions between the two countries. The trailer of 'Sardaar Ji 3' is currently not on YouTube India but has been shared by Diljit on his Instagram page.