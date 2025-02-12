Mumbai: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has finally broken his silence on Ameesha Patel’s claims that the film’s climax was changed without her knowledge. In a candid conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Anil addressed the controversy and also took a subtle dig at Ameesha, calling her “moody” due to her privileged upbringing.

Ameesha Patel recently made headlines when she alleged that Gadar 2’s climax was altered without her consent. Reacting to this, Anil Sharma dismissed her claims and maintained that she was always a part of the process. “Everyone is free to share their opinion. I don’t throw stones in the dirt. For me, she is still part of the family.”

He also reminisced about Ameesha’s early days in the industry, recalling how she spent long hours preparing for her role as Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. However, he didn’t hold back from pointing out her privileged background, suggesting that her attitude sometimes reflected it. “She is a rich kid. Mostly people from rich families are moody, and so is she.”



Anil further explained how Ameesha’s “rich kid attitude” actually worked in her favour when she was cast as Sakina. “She comes from a raees and khandani family. When she would come to our house for rehearsals, she would be wearing solitaires worth crores and arrive in a Mercedes worth ₹1 crore. I decided to cast her because she was pretty. She wasn’t a very good performer, but she worked hard for six months to become Sakina. And that attitude, which mostly kids from rich families have, actually fitted my character.”

Addressing Ameesha’s claim that Gadar 2’s climax was changed without her knowledge, Anil bluntly stated that if she had such strong opinions on filmmaking, she was free to make her own film. “If she has that much understanding, then she is free to make a film. It’s an open market. Who is stopping her?”

When asked if Ameesha had pressured him to change the climax by involving the production studio, he chose to remain tight-lipped.

“That all kept happening—I don’t want to get into that.”



While Anil Sharma insists that Ameesha is still “family,” his remarks suggest that their professional relationship might not be as smooth as it once was. With Gadar 2 being a massive success, it remains to be seen whether these tensions will affect their future collaborations.