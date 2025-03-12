Gal Gadot Reveals Her Health Scare, Says She Was Diagnosed With A Blood Clot In Brain When Pregnant With Daughter Ori

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Gal Gadot revealed that she was "scared to death" after a blood clot was discovered in her brain in February 2024, right before she gave birth to her daughter Ori.

The “Wonder Woman” actress, who also has children Alma Maya and Daniella, with husband Jason Varsano, said on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: "I had a huge scare. All of a sudden, I realised what it means to be scared to death."

Gadot suffered from headaches for weeks before the issue was correctly diagnosed, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress was also "very pregnant" when her symptoms began.

Gadot shared: "I had major headaches for three weeks and I was seeing doctors and different neurologists."

Initially, doctors blamed the actress’ headaches on migraines and hormones. But the actress' mother convinced the actress to seek an MRI scan.

She added: "They found out this horrible thing and we were rushed to the hospital. And they got the baby out immediately. I went through a thrombectomy."

Gadot actually opened up about her health scare during an Instagram post in December.

The actress wrote: "In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.

"We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. (sic)"

