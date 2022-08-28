Gal Gadot shares SEXY pictures in blown bikini, netizens drop fire emojis!

New Delhi: Gal Gadot is one of the top actresses in Hollywood today. The 'Wonder Woman 1984' actress is a very active social media user and often shares many pictures and videos with her fans. On Sunday, she dropped jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram and fans are going nuts over them.

Gal dropped sizzling pictures in a sexy brown bikini and these have taken over the internet. The actress is seen soaking in the sun while sipping coffee in a mug. Sitting by the pool, she looks absolutely breathtaking in the recent pictures.

Keeping the caption simple yet short, Gadot dropped a shining sun emoticon. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. 'Qubool Hai' actress Surbhi Jyoti also commented, "Oh God… you."

Gal Gadot recently shot for the spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' which also marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut.