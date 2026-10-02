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Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik's students create sand animation tribute in Puri

Students at Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute in Puri marked Gandhi Jayanti by creating a creative sand animation tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in just 30 minutes.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik's students create sand animation tribute in Puri
Image Credit: ANI

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Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik's students create sand animation tribute in Puri
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