Gehana Vasisth

Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth poses nude in live Instagram session, asks fans 'Is this porn?'

Gehana Vasisth quizzed them if any of her activity can be called porn, emphasising more on the fact that she wasn't wearing anything.

Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth poses nude in live Instagram session, asks fans &#039;Is this porn?&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Controversial actress Gehana Vasisth took to her Instagram handle recently and posed nude during her live session, asking fans to comment if this was porn. She asked her followers and all those who joined her live session whether she was looking cheap or vulgar.

She then said that when she is not wearing anything people are not calling the video as porn however, her other videos in which she is wearing nice clothes are being referred to as porn content. 

A few days back, the Mumbai crime branch has lodged a fresh FIR in connection with a pornography case and named producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company as well as actress Gehana Vasisth in the new case.

The case was registered by the crime branch's property cell at Malwani police station on Tuesday after an actress approached the police and alleged she was forced to shoot for a pornographic film for the HotShots app.

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the ALTBalaji web series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.

She recently supported Raj Kundra after his arrest and in her video statement slammed all those who said Kenrin Production house, linked to Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi, who is the chairman of this company, is involved in making porn content. 

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

 

