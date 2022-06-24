NewsLifestylePeople
GANESH ACHARYA

Ganesh Acharya, choreographer, granted bail by court in sexual harassment case

A case was registered against Bollywood choreographe Ganesh Acharya at suburban Amboli police station in February 2020 for allegedly beating up an assistant choreographer. 

 

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ganesh Acharya, choreographer, granted bail by court in sexual harassment case

MUMBAI: A magistrate's court here on Thursday (June 24) granted bail to Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya in a sexual harassment case. A case was registered against Acharya at suburban Amboli police station in February 2020 for allegedly beating up an assistant choreographer. Acharya, who has never been arrested in the case, was granted bail after he appeared before the magistrate's court here.

The complainant has alleged that Acharya and two others had assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association in Andheri on January 26, 2020.

Among other things, the woman claimed that Acharya had forced her to watch pornographic videos whenever she went to meet him at his office in 2009-10, and further alleged that he had victimised other women as well.

A case under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (watching, or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC has been registered against the choreographer, who has denied all the allegations.

Live TV

Ganesh AcharyaGanesh Acharya sexual harasmentGanesh Acharya controversyGanesh Acharya newsGanesh Acharya choreographerBollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu