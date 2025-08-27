Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Anant Ambani-Radhika Ambani To Sonu Sood, Hansika Motwani, Ankita Lokhande Welcome Bappa Home Amid Aplomb & Festivity - Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Today: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today ( August 27) this year. In Maharashtra, this is a major festival, ushered in with great spirit and love. Majestic pandals are set up each year where people offer prayers and stand in queues just to catch a glimpse of the Lord. Devotees welcome Bappa home, pray to him and then bid him adieu at the visarjan ceremony with a promise of returning next year. The 10-day long festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi means the world to Bappa bhakts. Here's taking a look at celebs who brought Bappa home:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani were spotted at Matunga, Mumbai on August 26 with a fleet of tight security and cars as they brought Bappa home to Antilia.

Sonu Sood welcomed Bappa home and while talking to the media, Sonu Sood extended his best wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and shared his excitement for the upcoming festival. ANI quoted him as saying, "Very excited and Bappa will give blessings. Keep everyone happy. Just wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Actress Hansika Motwani also welcomed Bappa home.

Comedian Bharti Singh and his husband Harsh Limbachiyaa also welcomed Lord Ganesha idol at their home. While talking about her son, Laksh, Bharti said, "My son becomes extremely happy when it comes to festivals. Be it Holi, Diwali or Ganesh Chaturthi, he loves every festival. I want every festival to arrive as soon as possible."

Actress Ankita Lokhande also brought the Ganpati Bappa idol to her home while chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya. The actress interacted with the media and expressed her excitement for the festival.

"Every year, I feel so excited for Ganesh Chaturthi. I love every festival. I wish Lord Ganesha bless everyone with happiness and health," said Ankita Lokhande.

Actor Shakti Anand and his wife, Sai Deodhar, also welcomed the Ganpati Bappa idol at their home on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

About Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

(With ANI Inputs)