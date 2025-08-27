Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh And More Welcome Bappa Home With 'Love & Creativity'
Here's a look at the b-town celebs who brought Bappa home this year, making the festival even more special.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Vinayaka Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur today, August 27. In Maharashtra, the 10-day festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, marked by vibrant pandals, soulful prayers, and the heartfelt tradition of welcoming and later bidding farewell to Bappa during visarjan. Devotees embrace the festivities with love, devotion, and the promise of his return next year. Adding to the festive spirit, Bollywood stars welcomed Vighnaharta home with beautifully adorned idols, stunning decorations, and joyous celebrations.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bhumi Pedhnaker
Ananya Panday
Ankita Lokhande
Jacqueline Fernandez
Heema Malini
Sonu Sood
Riteish Deshmukh
Sonali Bindre
Kamya Punjabi
Karishma Tanna
himesh Rashamiya
