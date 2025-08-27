Advertisement
GANESH CHATURTHI 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh And More Welcome Bappa Home With 'Love & Creativity'

Here's a look at the b-town celebs who brought Bappa home this year, making the festival even more special.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh And More Welcome Bappa Home With 'Love & Creativity'(Image: Instagram)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Vinayaka Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur today, August 27. In Maharashtra, the 10-day festival holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, marked by vibrant pandals, soulful prayers, and the heartfelt tradition of welcoming and later bidding farewell to Bappa during visarjan. Devotees embrace the festivities with love, devotion, and the promise of his return next year. Adding to the festive spirit, Bollywood stars welcomed Vighnaharta home with beautifully adorned idols, stunning decorations, and joyous celebrations.

Here's a look at the celebs who brought Bappa home this year, making the festival even more special.

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Bhumi Pedhnaker 

Ananya Panday 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya _ (@ananyapanday)

Ankita Lokhande 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Heema Malini 

Sonu Sood 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Riteish Deshmukh 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Sonali Bindre 

Kamya Punjabi 

Karishma Tanna 

himesh Rashamiya 

