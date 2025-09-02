Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Anil Kapoor, Wife Sunita Visit Lalbaugcha Raja, Offer Prayers

Mumbai: Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Anil Kapoor on Monday visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and offered prayers there.

He was joined by his wife, Sunita. The couple looked extremely happy as they sought Lord Ganesha's blessings and met with other devotees.

A few days ago, 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also paid a sacred visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganpati's blessings.

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, a renowned Ganesh idol with deep historical importance, is hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located in Putlabai Chawl.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.