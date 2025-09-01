Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954138https://zeenews.india.com/people/ganesh-chaturthi-2025-boman-irani-performs-maha-aarti-at-shrimant-bhausaheb-rangari-ganpati-mandal-calls-it-festival-of-unity-2954138.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GANESH CHATURTHI 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Boman Irani Performs Maha Aarti At Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, Calls It 'Festival Of Unity'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Along with Boman Irani, Marathi film actor Santosh Juvekar was also present and offered prayers.

|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 12:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Boman Irani Performs Maha Aarti At Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, Calls It 'Festival Of Unity'Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal

Pune: Bollywood actor Boman Irani visited Pune's historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal to offer his prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. The actor performed the evening Maha arti at the Mandal and later interacted with the devotees present.

While speaking to mediapersons, Irani said on Sunday, "I am very happy as I had the darshan of Lord Ganesha. My niece lives in Pune, and at her home, Ganpati has arrived, where I also performed puja. Ganesh Utsav is a festival where people come together and stay together."

"When Lord Ganesha departs, he leaves behind a message that he will return the next year, and until then, people should remain united. That is the true message of Ganesh Utsav unity. I did not ask anything from Bappa today. He has already given me everything people's love, respect and support. Today, I only asked for the chance to say thank you," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing details about his upcoming projects, Irani said, "I am working on a film directed by Priyadarshan, for which I will soon be going to Kerala for the shoot. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, at the age of 65, I also completed a film as a director."

Praising the Mandal's historic significance, the actor added, "What I really like about this Mandal is its speciality, this is the country's first public Ganpati idol. Its establishment is very historic. Through this idol, the fight against evil forces is clearly depicted."

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Royal Avatar To Traditional Avatar – Lalbaugcha Raja’s 10 Stunning Forms That Captivated Devotees Through the Years

Along with Boman Irani, Marathi film actor Santosh Juvekar was also present and offered prayers.

Earlier on Sunday, Salman Khan and family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with love, music, and energy, turning the visarjan into a true celebration of faith.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan And Mother Brinda Rai Visit GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal - Watch

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to his Instagram to share a video, giving fans a glimpse of the special day. The clip showed the family gathered together as the beats of Marathi dhols and cymbals filled the air. Each family member took turns lifting Bappa before the immersion, making the ritual deeply personal and heartfelt.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK