Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Boman Irani Performs Maha Aarti At Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, Calls It 'Festival Of Unity'

Pune: Bollywood actor Boman Irani visited Pune's historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal to offer his prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. The actor performed the evening Maha arti at the Mandal and later interacted with the devotees present.

While speaking to mediapersons, Irani said on Sunday, "I am very happy as I had the darshan of Lord Ganesha. My niece lives in Pune, and at her home, Ganpati has arrived, where I also performed puja. Ganesh Utsav is a festival where people come together and stay together."

"When Lord Ganesha departs, he leaves behind a message that he will return the next year, and until then, people should remain united. That is the true message of Ganesh Utsav unity. I did not ask anything from Bappa today. He has already given me everything people's love, respect and support. Today, I only asked for the chance to say thank you," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing details about his upcoming projects, Irani said, "I am working on a film directed by Priyadarshan, for which I will soon be going to Kerala for the shoot. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, at the age of 65, I also completed a film as a director."

Praising the Mandal's historic significance, the actor added, "What I really like about this Mandal is its speciality, this is the country's first public Ganpati idol. Its establishment is very historic. Through this idol, the fight against evil forces is clearly depicted."

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Royal Avatar To Traditional Avatar – Lalbaugcha Raja’s 10 Stunning Forms That Captivated Devotees Through the Years

Along with Boman Irani, Marathi film actor Santosh Juvekar was also present and offered prayers.

Earlier on Sunday, Salman Khan and family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with love, music, and energy, turning the visarjan into a true celebration of faith.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan And Mother Brinda Rai Visit GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal - Watch

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to his Instagram to share a video, giving fans a glimpse of the special day. The clip showed the family gathered together as the beats of Marathi dhols and cymbals filled the air. Each family member took turns lifting Bappa before the immersion, making the ritual deeply personal and heartfelt.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.