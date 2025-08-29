Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Charu Asopa Reunites With Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen For Festive Celebrations - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Television actress and entrepreneur Charu Asopa reunited with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen during Ganpati celebrations at her home in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The couple, who share a daughter, Ziana, were joined by Rajeev’s mother, Subhra Sen, for the festive occasion.

Ganpati Brings the Family Together

Charu, who moved back to her hometown Bikaner earlier this year following her divorce, invited Rajeev and his mother to join in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her new home, as per renowned paparrazi report, Viral Bhayani. The family performed traditional rituals, decorated the house, and welcomed Lord Ganesha with music, dance, and devotion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look at post:

In a heartwarming moment, Rajeev surprised little Ziana by picking her up from school. The toddler ran into her father’s arms with joy and also embraced her grandmother warmly.

Charu Asopa Records Emotional Reunion of Rajeev Sen & Daughter Ziana

Charu shared snippets from the reunion on her vlog and social media, giving fans a glimpse into the heartfelt reunion. Rajeev also posted an emotional video of the moment he met his daughter after several months apart.

Charu and Rajeev, who had a public and at times bitter separation, appear to be co-parenting despite their past differences.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Reacts To Trolls Targeting His Pic With Ex-Wife Charu Asopa

A Fresh Chapter in Bikaner

After struggling to manage Mumbai’s high living costs as a single parent, Charu relocated to Bikaner and bought a bungalow. She has since transitioned into a businesswoman, running a growing textile and beauty business from her hometown.

While she maintains her distance from Rajeev in personal matters, Charu is reportedly open to his involvement in Ziana’s life and has expressed her willingness to support father-daughter bonding.

From Bitter Past to Peaceful Present

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 after a brief courtship. However, cracks began to show soon after their marriage, leading to a turbulent relationship and eventual divorce. Rajeev, the younger brother of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, currently resides in Mumbai.

(With IANS reports)