Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Celebrate Together, Quash Divorce Rumours

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have once again dismissed ongoing rumours of their separation. The couple put speculation to rest as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together on Thursday.

Amid swirling divorce reports, Govinda and Sunita appeared united as they welcomed Lord Ganesha into their Mumbai residence. Visuals of the celebration quickly went viral, showing the couple smiling and performing rituals.

Sunita looked elegant in a purple saree, while Govinda opted for a red kurta-pajama. Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is preparing for his Bollywood debut was also present. The family warmly distributed sweets to paparazzi gathered outside their home.

Sunita’s Response To Divorce Buzz

Addressing the media, Sunita strongly dismissed the rumours. She said, "Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close... Agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai."

(Hasn’t the media got a slap in the face today, seeing us together? So close… If something was wrong, would we be this close? There would’ve been distance between us. No one can separate us. My Govinda is only mine and no one else’s.)

Family’s Clarification

The rumours of a split had been circulating for weeks. However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, their daughter Tina Ahuja also rubbished the claims, calling them baseless. “It’s all rumours. I don’t pay attention to them,” she said.

Govinda’s manager, too, dismissed the speculation, terming it “old news.”