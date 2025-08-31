Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Perform Ganpati Visarjan, Bid Goodbye To Bappa

Mumbai: The five-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ranbir Kapoor's home came to an end as he and his mother Neetu Kapoor bid goodbye to Bappa.





Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The mother-son duo was spotted performing Ganpati Visarjan rituals. In videos captured by paparazzi, Ranbir was seen carrying Lord Ganesha's idol as he stepped out of the car, while Neetu Kapoor walked by his side.The two were seen dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion. Ranbir looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama, while Neetu looked graceful in a white ethnic suit. They were also seen chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as they offered prayers before visarjan.The duo was also seen folding their hands and performing aarti before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha.On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana.