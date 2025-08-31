Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953971https://zeenews.india.com/people/ganesh-chaturthi-2025-ranbir-kapoor-neetu-kapoor-perform-ganpati-visarjan-bid-goodbye-to-bappa-2953971.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GANESH CHATURTHI

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Perform Ganpati Visarjan, Bid Goodbye To Bappa

During Ganesh Visarjan 2025 in Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were seen performing the farewell ceremonies for Lord Ganesha. 

|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 10:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Perform Ganpati Visarjan, Bid Goodbye To Bappa(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai: The five-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ranbir Kapoor's home came to an end as he and his mother Neetu Kapoor bid goodbye to Bappa.
 

The mother-son duo was spotted performing Ganpati Visarjan rituals. In videos captured by paparazzi, Ranbir was seen carrying Lord Ganesha's idol as he stepped out of the car, while Neetu Kapoor walked by his side.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 The two were seen dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion. Ranbir looked dapper in a blue kurta and white pyjama, while Neetu looked graceful in a white ethnic suit. They were also seen chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as they offered prayers before visarjan.
 
 The duo was also seen folding their hands and performing aarti before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha.
 
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK