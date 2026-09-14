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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home with parents

Ananya Panday returned home in time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey. The actress shared glimpses of the festive celebrations, including moments with her family and pet dog.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home with parents
Image Credit: Ananya Panday, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home with parents
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