Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ananya Panday welcomes Ganpati Bappa at home with parents

Sharing her image, she wrote, “Back home just in time for my fave to come home Ganpati Bappa Moriya.” In the images, Ananya is seen striking poses alongside her parents, father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavna Pandey. Dressed in a multicoloured suit, Ananya is seen posing in front of the Ganpati Bappa idol with folded hands. She also strikes a cute pose with her pet dog. The Ganpati idol is seen beautifully decorated with flowers and festive embellishments.