Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Beautiful ethnic looks by Bollywood divas you can recreate

Ganesh Chaturthi is here, and so are beautifully decorated Ganpati pandals set across the country. The festival is marked this year on September 14 and will come to an end with Ananta Chaturdashi falling on September 25 this year. During this 10-day-long festival, devotees bring Bappa idols home, worship him with full fervour, and bid him goodbye with a heavy heart at Visarjan, but with a promise of returning next year. The festivity also calls for dressing up in your best ethnic wear. Let's take style inspo from our actresses, who aced the festival dressing like true blue divas:
Alia Bhatt keeps it classic in a stunning teal and gold saree, featuring delicate geometric detailing and a traditional gold border. Paired with statement jhumkas and a sleek bun, the look is elegant yet understated.
Pink and gold made a striking comeback on Deepika Padukone this festive season. She opted for a polka-dotted fuchsia kurta — a small detail that gave the classic piece plenty of personality — paired with ivory trousers carrying delicate gold embroidery along the hem. The styling did the rest: chunky jhumkas for drama, hair pulled back into a clean bun, and metallic pointed-toe heels to finish things off. You can recreate this simple yet elegant styling this festival.
Pan-India actress Sreeleela wore a deep purple velvet ensemble, adding to the celebratory look. Statement earrings and a textured ponytail complete the outfit, showing how a classic Indian silhouette can still feel youthful and contemporary. This look can also be recreated easily at home this festival.
Kiara Advani wore a bright, sunny fusion wear in geometric embroidery that brings a contemporary edge to the ensemble. The cropped blouse and flowing jacket add movement and create a more modern silhouette.
Shraddha Kapoor wore a beautiful coffee-shade ensemble with delicate gold detailing. The soft, flowing silhouette paired with traditional embellishments creates a look that feels elegant without being overly dressed up. You can recreate this look on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Priyanka Chopra wore a mustard yellow lehenga set. The embroidered corset-style blouse, flowing skirt and sheer dupatta create a playful yet elegant silhouette, while delicate detailing adds a traditional touch. Paired with statement earrings, bangles and a sleek ponytail.
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