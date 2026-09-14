/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bollywood stars inspire festive fashion trends; From Sara Ali Khan to Rashmika Mandanna

With Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities are offering major festive fashion inspiration through traditional drapery and contemporary ethnic silhouettes. From metallic textiles and vibrant prints to intricate embroidery, leading actresses have demonstrated how to blend traditional elements with modern styling ahead of the festive celebrations.
Disha Patani showcased an opulent festive look in a metallic gold saree accented with detailed pearl embroidery throughout. She paired the drape with a heavily embellished blouse and elevated the ensemble with Kundan statement jewellery.
Alia Bhatt opted for a traditional drape, choosing a multi-colored Paithani saree incorporating soft hues of pink, orange, and purple. Styled alongside a V-neck blouse, her overall look retained a serene aesthetic complemented by minimal jewellery.
Kriti Sanon delivered a chic festive statement in a printed red saree matched with a halter-neck blouse. She completed her outfit with maximalist kadas, statement earrings, and a signature mini handbag.
Janhvi Kapoor took a rooted approach with a classic red saree featuring all-over floral prints. Drawing inspiration from traditional Maharashtrian attire, she accessorised the look with a classic nath (nose ring), traditional jhumkas, and structured kadas.
Shraddha Kapoor highlighted metallic textures by donning a sparkling silver tissue saree paired with a fully embellished blouse. Her ensemble was paired with stone-studded jewelry and a distinctive heart-shaped mini bag.
Rashmika Mandanna kept her festive attire simple and refined in a pastel yellow kurta set detailed with fine white embroidery. She elevated the understated outfit with heavy traditional jewelry and a sleek hair bun.
Sara Ali Khan selected a metallic lehenga featuring intricate threadwork for a traditional regal aesthetic. Allowing the detailed garment to remain the focus of her ensemble, she kept her accompanying jewelry minimal and understated.
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