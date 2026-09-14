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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bollywood stars inspire festive fashion trends; From Sara Ali Khan to Rashmika Mandanna

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, leading Bollywood actresses including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor are setting ethnic fashion trends with metallic sarees, traditional drapes, and intricate festive ensembles.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bollywood stars inspire festive fashion trends; From Sara Ali Khan to Rashmika Mandanna
Image Credit: Instagram

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